Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Sells $23,757.12 in Stock

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director Christina Ackermann sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $23,757.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,072 shares in the company, valued at $841,906.08. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Cowen cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 5.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.