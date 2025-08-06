Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) Short Interest Update

Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, anincreaseof166.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Veidekke ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:VDEKF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Veidekke ASA has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
Veidekke ASA Company Profile
