Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) Short Interest Update

Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, anincreaseof166.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Veidekke ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:VDEKF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Veidekke ASA has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Veidekke ASA Company Profile

Veidekke ASA engages in building construction and civil engineering activities. It operates through the Construction and Property Development segments. The Construction segment involves building and construction builds commercial, public, and residential buildings. The Property Development segment engages in the acquisition of sites and develops them into residential buildings for sale to the end customer.

