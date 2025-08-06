Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VPU stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

