Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $577.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

