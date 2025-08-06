Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

