Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

