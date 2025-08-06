Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 127,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $213.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3786 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.