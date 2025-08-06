Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,973 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $284.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average of $268.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

