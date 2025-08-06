Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

