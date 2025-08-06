Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $13,590,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

