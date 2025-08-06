Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.85.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.