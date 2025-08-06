Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $367.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.26. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.4% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

