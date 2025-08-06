UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Up 176.9% in July

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,710,000 shares, anincreaseof176.9% from the June 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently,1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $251.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.89 and its 200 day moving average is $411.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

