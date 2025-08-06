United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Canada decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

