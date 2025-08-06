United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $991,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.