Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of UNICY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Unicharm has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.22.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

