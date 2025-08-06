UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.03 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.76). UIL shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 4,571 shares traded.

UIL Trading Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.03. The company has a market cap of £114.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider David Shillson acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,837.60 ($13,080.18). Also, insider Alison Hill acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,837.60 ($13,080.18). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,143 shares of company stock worth $7,076,071. 77.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

