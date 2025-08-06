Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.