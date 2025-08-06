Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,521 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after acquiring an additional 453,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 863,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

