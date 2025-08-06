Twin City Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.96.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.