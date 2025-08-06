Twin City Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

