TSE:PIF FY2026 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Magder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

PIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Cormark lowered shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 169.88%.

Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.