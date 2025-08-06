TSE:CP Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$103.42 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The company has a market cap of C$96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$1,450,853.25. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Insiders have sold a total of 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

