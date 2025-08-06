Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 10.0%
TRIB stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.