Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 6,300 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,300 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $60,417.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,991,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,487.64. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $83,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,005,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 11,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $140,910.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $125,900.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $63,650.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $310,725.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $248,085.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $27,080.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 566.64% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.