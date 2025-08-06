Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Travis Toews Purchases 305 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Travis Toews bought 305 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.67 per share, with a total value of C$17,589.35.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.45. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$55.27 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
