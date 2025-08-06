TMC the metals (TMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $326,225.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,184.68. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 164,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $737,783.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,244.83. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,521 shares of company stock worth $1,259,009. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TMC the metals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

