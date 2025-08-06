Tidemark LLC Sells 888 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Tidemark LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day moving average is $126.61.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

