Tidemark LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 72,181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Tidemark LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
TLH opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
