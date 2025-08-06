TIAA Trust National Association Sells 172 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SAP were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $201.03 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.