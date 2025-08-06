TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 686,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 386,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.