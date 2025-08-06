TIAA Trust National Association Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

