TIAA Trust National Association Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares in the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 657,162 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

