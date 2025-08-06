Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
