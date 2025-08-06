Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.