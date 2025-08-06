Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,102 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,408,000 after buying an additional 1,925,217 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 700.5% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 129.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after buying an additional 1,721,891 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0%

SYF opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

