Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,141,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
SPLV stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $75.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
