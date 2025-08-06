Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after buying an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 269,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 163,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,385,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

