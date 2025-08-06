Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock valued at $393,849,666 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

