Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $880.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

