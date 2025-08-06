Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.