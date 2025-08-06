Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 451 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $128.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3716 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

