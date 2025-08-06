Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,710 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

