Thomas M. Siebel Sells 336,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 336,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $7,650,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,567.32. This represents a 50.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AI opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 471,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after buying an additional 313,066 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $42,306,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $38,455,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

