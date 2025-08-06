The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Trimmed by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 0.8% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.82.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $265.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.32 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average of $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

