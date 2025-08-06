The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of Progressive worth $15,289,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after purchasing an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,262,000 after acquiring an additional 337,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,327,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,510,000 after buying an additional 322,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,949,064.08. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PGR opened at $242.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.15. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $212.27 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

