The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 637.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

