The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 123.55 ($1.64). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 1,779,907 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.14. The company has a current ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The bank reported GBX 1.16 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

