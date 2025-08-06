Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.