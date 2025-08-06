Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.58.

TLN opened at $384.27 on Friday. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $394.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

