Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 20.1% – Here’s What Happened

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.84). Approximately 6,089,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 733,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($1.05).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 115 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Research analysts forecast that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 19,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £19,720.80 ($26,220.98). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($17,019.01). 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

